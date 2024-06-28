TESTO | ANNALISA PUBBLICA LA VERSIONE SPAGNOLA DI ‘SINCERAMENTE’

Nel frattempo, prosegue il Tutti nel vortice tour Outdoor: prossima tappa Cattolica

<b>ANNALISA</b> sinceramente spagnolo” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” srcset=”https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/annalisa-1024×881.jpg 1024w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/annalisa-348×300.jpg 348w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/annalisa-768×661.jpg 768w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/annalisa.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px”/></p> <p><b>ROMA</b> – Non si ferma il trionfo di <b>Annalisa</b>, la quale, dopo i consensi raccolti in <b>Italia</b>, è pronta a conquistare anche il panorama musicale globale. Da oggi è disponibile ‘<b>Sinceramente</b> (cuando, cuando, cuando), la versione in spagnolo della canzone sanremese. Il brano, certificato tre volte platino, è già stato rilasciato lo scorso marzo in francese con un duetto con l’artista belga <b>Olivia Stone</b> ed è stato anche remixato da <b>Bob Sinclar</b>. Chissà se verrà pubblicata anche una versione inglese di ‘<b>Sinceramente</b>’…</p> <h2><b>IL TESTO DELLA VERSIONE SPAGNOLA DI ‘SINCERAMENTE’</b></h2> <p>Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente tuya</p> <p>[Verso 2] Solo tú Que siempre te entrometes dejándome azul Te pones siempre por encima y después sí Yo me recupero Te lanzo un mensaje, un beso</p> <p>[Estribillo] Sinceramente, cuando, cuando, cuando, cuando lloro Ya ni siquiera me escondo Ya no sueño con que nada me frene Estoy temblando, estoy temblando Siempre dando un paso adelante y otro incierto Un día no despierto, eh Me gusta cuando, cuando, cuando, cuando lloro Aunque desaparezca el mundo Yo no sueño con morirme de sed Estoy temblando, estoy temblando Siempre dando un paso adelante y otro incierto Sé que no eres sincero</p> <p>Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente tuya</p> <p>Pero las palabras son del viento Y los destellos no son de oro</p> <p>Sinceramente, cuando, cuando, cuando, cuando lloro Ya ni siquiera me escondo Ya no sueño con que nada me frene Estoy temblando, estoy temblando Siempre dando un paso adelante y otro incierto Un día no despierto</p> <p>[Post-Estribillo] Sinceramente (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente tuya (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente tuya (Na, na-na, na-na) Sinceramente tuya</p> <p>[Outro] Y nunca me entendiste Cuando, cuando, cuando, cuando (Na, na-na, na-na) Cuando me siento mal Cuando, cuando, cuando, cuando (Na, na-na, na-na) No es para tanto si te Mando, mando, mando, mando (Na, na-na, na-na) Solo un mensaje, dos palabras (Na, na-na, na-na) Y escrito en su final: “Sinceramente tuya”</p> </div><!-- .entry-content .clear --> </div> </article><!-- #post-## --> <nav class= Navigazione articoli

