TAYLOR SWIFT IN CONCERTO A MILANO IL 13 LUGLIO, FAN ORGANIZZANO GIÀ LA FILA

Ovviamente, niente di tutto ciò è ufficiale o gestito dagli organizzatori.

<b>TAYLOR SWIFT</b> concerto <b>milano</b> san siro fila” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” srcset=”https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/taylor-swift-1024×683.jpg 1024w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/taylor-swift-380×253.jpg 380w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/taylor-swift-768×512.jpg 768w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/taylor-swift-450×300.jpg 450w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/taylor-swift.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px”/></p> <p>Non importa se c’è sole, pioggia o caldo. Le fan di <b>Taylor Swift</b> si stanno già organizzando per avere il <b>posto migliore</b> all’atteso concerto dell’artista, che sarà <b>a Milano</b> con l’<b>Eras Tour</b> per due date programmate a <b>San Siro il 13 e 14 luglio</b>. Come accaduto l’anno scorso per il concerto di Harry Styles a Campovolo, anche gli ‘Swifties’, nome con cui sono conosciuti i fan di <b>Taylor Swift</b>, hanno deciso di accamparsi ben prima dell’apertura dei cancelli. Su TikTok, un utente ha condiviso <b>un regolamento</b> con le direttive per ottenere un posto nella fila e <b>un cartello</b> con le istruzioni per ‘registrarsi’ alla fila telematica è stato affisso fuori da <b>San Siro</b>. Al momento, nessuno si è ancora presentato fuori dai cancelli. Naturalmente, <b>niente di tutto ciò è ufficiale o gestito dagli organizzatori</b>. Si tratta di un’iniziativa completamente priva di valore.</p> <p><img fetchpriority=

Torna in alto