“MI PRESENTI I TUOI?” | QUI MEDIASET

On Friday 21 June in prime time on Italia 1 , ” Mi presenting you? “, the comic sequel to ” Ti presento i mie “, directed by Jay Roach, will be broadcast .
Greg is finally on the verge of marrying Pam , but first he must introduce his parents, Bernie and Roz , who live in Miami , to his future in-laws, Jack .
Dina . Greg and Pam go to Long Island to pick up their in-laws, with their nephew Jack and their dog Lucky , and fly to meet Greg’s parents. However, the father-in-law arrives with a huge luxury trailer and plans an overland trip to Miami . During the trip, Jack tells Greg that he wants to observe and judge his in-laws to decide whether Greg can join his family.
Did you know that:
– Dustin Hoffman played pranks on Barbra Streisand ;
Barbra Streisand and Blythe Danner had already starred together in 1991 in The Prince of Tides , while Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman in Sex and Power in 1997 and in Sleepers in 1996.
– The role of little Jack was played by two twins.
Cast: Robert De Niro,Barbra Streisand,Blythe Danner,Dustin Hoffman.
Robert De Niro , Barbara Streisand , Ben Stiller , Dustin Hoffman , Blythe Danner .