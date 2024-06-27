LA FOTO FA IL GIRO DEL WEB

At this moment, the singer Wax has returned to the center of media attention , having shared a photo on social media in which he appears completely naked .
Wax ‘s photo does not go unnoticed.
It’s been more than a year since Wax left the TV show Amici 22 , officially starting his musical career. After releasing his first EP and achieving several successes in the professional field, in recent weeks the singer has once again been at the center of attention. The former student of the singer Arisa , in fact, has released his new single, Primo al mondo , which anticipated the release of the album Exit , published last June 7. This, therefore, is a particularly intense period for the young artist, who is doing his best not to disappoint the expectations of the fans who have always supported him.
In recent hours, however, something particularly relevant has happened that has attracted the attention of the web. On social media, in fact, the singer has published a series of shots of daily life. Among these images, one in particular quickly made the rounds on the internet.
In the photo in question, Wax appears completely naked , and obviously there was no shortage of comments from fans and other people. The shot can be seen on the Instagram profile of the former Amici 22 student and, without a doubt, it is generating a lot of discussion on social media in these hours.
Recently, the young artist gave a long interview in which he said he had gone through a difficult time after the end of his experience on the talent show. These are his words: “I felt completely alone, as if I had lived an experience that others could not understand because they had not lived it firsthand. Luckily, I had people around me who believed in me and who made the difference”.