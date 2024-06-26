Temptation Island, quanto guadagnerebbero le coppie e i tentatori


<b>Temptation Island</b>, quanto guadagnerebbero le coppie e i tentatori” sizes=”(max-width: 320px) 320px, 640px” fetchpriority=”high” loading=”eager” decoding=”sync” width=”640″ height=”360″/> </figure> <p>Scopriamo insieme quali sarebbero <b>i compensi</b> delle coppie e dei tentatori per partecipare a <b>Temptation Island</b>.</p> <p>In attesa del debutto della nuova stagione di <b>Temptation Island</b>, sono state rivelate le presunte somme che percepirebbero le coppie e i tentatori. </p> <p>Domani sera su <b>Canale 5</b> inizierà finalmente la nuova edizione di <b>Temptation Island</b>. Tutto è pronto per la prima puntata del reality show che, anche quest’anno, promette di non deludere le aspettative. Saranno ben sette coppie a intraprendere questo viaggio nei sentimenti e, secondo le prime anticipazioni, ne vedremo delle belle. Si vocifera che due protagonisti siano stati squalificati per aver infranto le regole dopo soli cinque giorni. Inoltre, sembra che le registrazioni siano durate poco più di una settimana, precisamente dieci giorni, stabilendo un nuovo record nella storia della trasmissione. </p> <p>In attesa di scoprire cosa accadrà, recentemente è stato svelato quanto guadagnerebbero le coppie, i tentatori, le tentatrici e il conduttore <b>Filippo Bisciglia</b>. Secondo alcune fonti, i fidanzati e le fidanzate percepirebbero tra i 1.800 e i 2.600 euro per partecipare al reality show, oltre al vitto e all’alloggio nei due villaggi in <b>Sardegna</b>. La stessa cifra verrebbe pagata anche ai tentatori e alle tentatrici. </p> <p>Il cachet di <b>Filippo Bisciglia</b> per ogni edizione di <b>Temptation Island</b> sarebbe invece di 50.000 euro. Tuttavia, precisiamo che al momento si tratta di indiscrezioni e non è certo se queste cifre siano accurate. </p> <p>Nel frattempo, in queste ore si è anche vociferato che il percorso di una delle coppie della nuova edizione non sia terminato nel migliore dei modi. <b>Martina</b> e <b>Raul</b>, secondo le indiscrezioni, avrebbero abbandonato il programma separatamente e lei avrebbe addirittura bloccato il suo compagno. Ma cosa sarà successo tra i due? Lo scopriremo da domani. </p> </div><!-- .entry-content .clear --> </div> </article><!-- #post-## --> <nav class= Post navigation
Torna in alto