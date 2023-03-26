Lana Del Rey: esce il nuovo album
Arriva oggi, 24 marzo, il nono disco in studio dell’artista: “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”. Sedici tracce fra cui collaborazioni con Father John Misty, Bleachers e Tommy Genesis, Judan Smith e Jon Batiste. Ma la carriera della cantautrice è ultradecennale, e comprende brani di grande successo che vale la pena ricordare
Dopo un rinvio di due settimane arriva oggi, 24 marzo, il nuovo album di Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Nono disco in studio dell’artista, è composto da 16 brani, tre dei quali già estratti come singoli nelle scorse settimane, e vede collaborazioni con Father John Misty, Bleachers e Tommy Genesis, Judan Smith e Jon Batiste.
I SINGOLI ESTRATTI E LA TRACKLIST
A&W è stato il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album e pubblicato il 14 febbraio. Poi il 10 marzo è arrivato Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, scritto da Lana del Rey con Mike Hermosa, e il 15 marzo è stata la volta di The Grants.
Ecco la tracklist completa del disco:
01. The Grants
02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
03. Sweet
04. AW
05. Judah Smith Interlude
06. Candy Necklace
07. Jon Batiste Interlude
08. Kintsugi
09. Fingertips
10. Paris, Texas
11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
12. Let the Light In (feat. Father John Misty)
13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
14. Fishtail
15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
16. Taco Truck x VB