Lana Del Rey: esce il nuovo album

Arriva oggi, 24 marzo, il nono disco in studio dell’artista: “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”. Sedici tracce fra cui collaborazioni con Father John Misty, Bleachers e Tommy Genesis, Judan Smith e Jon Batiste. Ma la carriera della cantautrice è ultradecennale, e comprende brani di grande successo che vale la pena ricordare

Dopo un rinvio di due settimane arriva oggi, 24 marzo, il nuovo album di Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Nono disco in studio dell’artista, è composto da 16 brani, tre dei quali già estratti come singoli nelle scorse settimane, e vede collaborazioni con Father John Misty, Bleachers e Tommy Genesis, Judan Smith e Jon Batiste.

I SINGOLI ESTRATTI E LA TRACKLIST

A&W è stato il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album e pubblicato il 14 febbraio. Poi il 10 marzo è arrivato Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, scritto da Lana del Rey con Mike Hermosa, e il 15 marzo è stata la volta di The Grants.

Ecco la tracklist completa del disco:

01. The Grants

02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03. Sweet

04. AW

05. Judah Smith Interlude

06. Candy Necklace

07. Jon Batiste Interlude

08. Kintsugi

09. Fingertips

10. Paris, Texas

11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12. Let the Light In (feat. Father John Misty)

13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

14. Fishtail

15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. Taco Truck x VB