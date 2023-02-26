Ariana Grande e The Weeknd svelano il remix di “Die For You”, testo e traduzione
È uscita la nuova collaborazione tra i due artisti, che hanno deciso di proporre una nuova versione del celebre brano del cantante canadese
L’attesa è finita: The Weeknd e Ariana Grande hanno pubblicato il remix di Die For You, brano tratto dall’album Starboy del 2016 dell’artista canadese. Questa è la seconda collaborazione tra i due, che insieme avevano già lavorato al remix di Save your tears, sempre del cantante. Dall’inizio del 2023, Die For You ha continuato a conquistare consenti, tanto da essere stabile nella Top10 della Billboard Hot 100, rientrando dopo anni anche nella Top20 della Billboard Global 200. “Ho scritto e registrato una strofa per il mio caro amico dopo una giornata di 14 ore sul set. Questa eccezione doveva essere fatta”, ha scritto Ariana Grande sui social, anticipando l’uscita del brano. Ecco il testo e la traduzione della canzone.
DIE FOR YOU, IL TESTO
I’m findin’ ways to articulate the feelin’ I’m goin’ through
I just can’t say I don’t love you (Yeah)
‘Cause I love you, yeah
It’s hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight, I’m gon’ let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
You’re scared to be lonely, ‘specially in the night
I’m scared that I’ll miss you, happens every time
I don’t want this feelin’, I can’t afford love
I try to find a reason to pull us apart
It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect
And I know that you’re worth it
I can’t walk away, oh
Even though we’re goin’ through it (Ah)
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (Ooh, ooh)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us (Distance and the time)
It’ll never change my mind ‘cause
Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I’m findin’ ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do
But, baby boy, it’s so hard ‘round you
And yes, I’m blamin’ you
And you know I can’t fake it, now or never
And you insinuatin’ that you think we might be better
Better me and you
Yeah, I know you do
You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
It ain’t workin’ ‘cause you’re perfect (Mm)
And I know you deserve it
I can’t walk away
Even though we’re goin’ through it
And it makes you (Me) feel alone
Just know that I would die for you (I would die for you)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It’ll never change my mind ‘cause
Baby, I would die for you (I would die for you, uh)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (I would die for you)
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
I’m just sayin’, yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you, my baby
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Even though we’re goin’ through it (Ooh)
And it makes you feel alone (No, no)
Just know that I would die for you (No)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us (Ooh)
It’ll never change my mind ‘cause (No, no)
Baby, I would die for you (No)
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (Oh, babe)
DIE FOR YOU, LA TRADUZIONE
Sto trovando alcuni modi di articolare la sensazione che sto attraversando
Non riesco proprio a dire che non ti amo
Perché ti amo, sì
È difficile per me comunicare i pensieri che tengo
Ma stasera te li farò sapere
Lascia che ti dica la verità
Bambina, lascia che ti dica la verità, sì
Sai cosa sto pensando
Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi
Tu odi che mi vuoi
Odio quando piangi
Hai paura di essere sola
Specialmente nella notte
Ho paura che mi mancherai
Succede ogni volta
Non voglio questa sensazione
Non posso permettermi l’amore
Cerco di trovare ragioni per allontanarci
Non funziona perché sei perfetta
E so che ne vali la pena
Non posso andare via, oh!
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola.
Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te
Sto trovando modi per manipolare i sentimenti che stai provando
Ma bambina, non ti sto dando la colpa
Basta che non mi biasimi troppo, sì
Perché non posso sopportare questo dolore per sempre
E non troverete nessuno migliore
Perche’ sono giusto per te, piccola
Credo di essere giusto per te, piccola
Sai cosa sto pensando
Lo vedo nei tuoi occhi
Tu odi che mi vuoi
Odio quando piangi
Non funziona perché sei perfetta
E so che ne vali la pena
Non posso andare via, oh!
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te
Morirei per te
Morirei per te
Faccio sul serio con te
Ucciderei per te, mia bambina
Sto solo dicendo, yeah
Morirei per te
Morirei per te
Faccio sul serio con te
Ucciderei per te, mia bambina
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na
Anche se ci siamo dentro
E ti fa sentire sola
Basta che sai che morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te, sì
La distanza e il tempo tra di noi
Non mi faranno mai cambiare idea, perché piccola. Morirei per te
Bambina morirei per te.