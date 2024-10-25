audio e testo di “Disease”

Si tratta del primo estratto dal prossimo album di studio della cantante in arrivo a febbraio 2025
Foto di Universal Music
ROMA – Lady Gaga è tornata su tutte le piattaforme con un nuovo singolo. È disponibile “Disease”, il primo estratto del prossimo album in studio dell’artista atteso per il prossimo febbraio. Sarà il settimo della carriera dell’artista che quest’anno è stata protagonista anche di “Joker: Folie à deux”.
L’icona del pop riparte da un brano dance dalle sonorità oscure che mescola elettronica e rock. E parla d’amore, come ha fatto nel precedente brano con Bruno Mars, la ballad “Die with a smile”.
Non a caso il testo della canzone vede tra gli autori anche il fidanzato e futuro marito della popstar: “Disease” è, infatti, scritta da Gaga assieme ad Andrew Watt, Cirkut e il compagno Michael Polansky. È prodotta da Lady Gaga e Andrew Watt. Il risultato è un testo in cui Miss Germanotte veste i panni di un dottore che cura una malattia, che trova un antidoto, una cura.
IL TESTO
There are no more tears to cryI heard you beggin’ for lifeRunnin’ out of medicineYou’re worse than you’ve ever been Ah aaahScreamin’ for me babyAh aaahLike you’re gonna dieAh aaahPoison on the inside I could be your antidote tonight Ah aaahScreamin’ for me babyAh aaahLike you’re gonna dieAh aaahPoison on the inside I could be your antidote tonight I could play the doctor I can cure your diseaseIf you were a sinner I could make you believeLay you down like 1 2 3Eyes roll back in ecstasyI can smell your sickness I can can cure yaCure your disease You’re so tortured when you sleepPlagued with all your memoriesYou reach out and no one’s thereLike a god without a prayer Ah aaahScreamin’ for me babyAh aaahLike you’re gonna dieAh aaahPoison on the inside I could be your antidote tonight
Ah aaahScreamin’ for me babyAh aaahLike you’re gonna dieAh aaahPoison on the inside I could be your antidote tonight
I could play the doctor I can cure your diseaseIf you were a sinner I could make you believeLay you down like 1 2 3Eyes roll back in ecstasyI can smell your sickness I can can cure yaCure your disease Ah ah ah ah ah ah ahaha ah aaaaAh ah ah ah ah ah ahaha ah aaaaCure your diseaseAh ah ah ah ah ah ahaha ah aaaaI can smell your sickness I can cure ya Bring me your desire I can cure your diseaseIf you were a sinner I could make you believeLay you down like 1 2 3Eyes roll back in ecstasyI know all your secretsI can cure ya ahhhCure your disease Ah ah ah ah ah ah ahaha ah aaaaCure your disease!Ah ah ah ah ah ah ahaha ah aaaaCure ya! Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah aha ah ahh I can smell your sicknessI can cure ya
I can cure your disea ea easeCure your disea ea easeCure your disea ea easeEee eeeEee eee eee eee eee
