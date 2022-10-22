Taylor Swift lancia Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni del nuovo album

La cantautrice ha pubblicato una clip con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video dei brani del disco. Ecco tutti i testi e le traduzioni delle 13 canzoni dell’album

Poche ore prima della pubblicazione, da parte di Taylor Swift, del suo nuovo album Midnights, la musicista ha condiviso sui social un teaser trailer con gli spezzoni dei prossimi video del disco. La clip raccoglie diverse immagini di brani di Midnights non ancora pubblicati, anticipando la presenza nei video di volti noti come Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, HAIM, John Early, Mike Birbiglia e Dita von Teese.

TAYLOR SWIFT, ECCO MIDNIGHTS

Taylor Swift ha annunciato Midnights ad agosto, mentre le veniva consegnato il premio Video of the Year per il cortometraggio di All Too Well alla cerimonia degli MTV VMAs 2022. Dopo l’annuncio, il sito web ufficiale della cantautrice statunitense è andato in tilt a causa dell’eccessivo traffico da parte dei suoi fan, segnale di quanto il nuovo lavoro fosse atteso. La cantante ha lavorato al seguito di Evermore con il suo storico collaboratore Jack Antonoff. Il disco, inoltre, include un duetto con Lana Del Rey per il brano Snow on the Beach. Non si può dire, però, che i fan di Taylor Swift fossero in astinenza da musica della loro beniamina. La popstar ha pubblicato il disco di inediti Folklore nel 2020, seguito da Evermore nello stesso anno. Entrambi gli album sono stati realizzati in collaborazione con Aaron Dessner dei National e includevano la voce di Bon Iver. Nel 2021 la cantante ha poi ripubblicato i suoi album di esordio, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) e Red (Taylor’s Version): la “versione di Taylor” sta ad indicare album e canzoni che adesso appartengono totalmente all’artista. Swift, infatti, aveva deciso di registrare nuovamente le sue vecchie canzoni nel 2019, dopo aver interrotto i rapporti con la Big Machine Records, la sua vecchia casa discografica poi comprata dal produttore Scooter Braun, con cui Swift è in cattivi rapporti. Swift ha deciso di registrare di nuovo tutti i vecchi dischi usciti con Big Machine Records per evitare che Braun si arricchisca con i diritti delle sue prime canzoni.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TESTI E TRADUZIONI DELLE CANZONI DI MIDNIGHTS

Scopriamo allora tutti i brani di Midnights, i testi e le traduzioni in italiano. Midnights, come spiegato dalla stessa Swift, è una collezione di inediti scritti durante le sue notti insonni, sia che fossero felici o tristi o tormentate.

Lavender Haze, testo

[Intro]

Meet me at midnight

[Verse 1]

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve been under scrutiny (Yeah, oh, yeah)

You handled it beautifully (Yeah, oh, yeah)

All this shit is new to me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin’ up on me

So real

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Verse 2]

All they keep asking me (All they keep asking me)

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see (Only kinda girl they see)

Is a one-night or a wife

[Pre-Chorus]

I find it dizzying (Yeah, oh, yeah)

They’re bringin’ up my history (Yeah, oh, yeah)

But you ain’t even listening (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]

I feel

The lavender haze creepin’ up on me

So real

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

[Post-Chorus]

The lavender haze

[Bridge]

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk (Off my desk)

Talk your talking, go viral

I just need this love spiral

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

[Chorus]

I feel (I feel)

The lavender haze creepin’ up on me

So real

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal (No deal)

The 1950s shit they want for me

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze (Oh)

[Outro]

Get it off your chest

Get it off my desk

The lavender haze

I just wanna stay

I just wanna stay in our lavender haze

Lavender Haze, traduzione

[Intro]

Incontrami a mezzanotte

[Verse 1]

Guardo il soffitto con te

Oh, non nemmeno molto

e non ci leggo nemmeno tanto

la mia malinconia

[Pre-Chorus]

Sono stata sotto esame minuzioso (Yeah, oh, yeah)

l’hai gestito in modo bellissimo (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Tutta questa me**a è nuova per me (Yeah, oh, yeah)

[Chorus]

Sento

Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me

così reale

mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente

nessun problema

la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me

voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda

[Verse 2]

Tutti mi chiedono (Tutti mi chiedono)

se diventerò la tua sposa

l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono (l’unico tipo di ragazza che vedono)

è una notte o una sposa

[Pre-Chorus]

lo trovo disorientante (Yeah, oh, yeah)

loro ritirano fuori la mia storia (Yeah, oh, yeah)

ma tu non stai nemmeno ascoltando (Yeah, oh, yeah)

Oh

[Chorus]

Sento

Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me

così reale

mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente

nessun problema

la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me

voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda

[Post-Chorus]

La foschia color lavanda

[Bridge]

Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali

i ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore

buttalo fuori

toglilo dalla mia scrivania (dalla mia scrivania)

Fate i vostri discorsi, andate virali

io ho bisogno sono di questa spirale d’amore

buttalo fuori

toglilo dalla mia scrivania

[Chorus]

Sento

Una foschia color lavanda salire su di me

così reale

mi chiedo se ti importi qualcosa di quello che dice la gente

nessun problema

la roba anni ’50 dei vogliono per me

voglio restare nella nostra foschia color lavanda

[Outro]

buttalo fuori

toglilo dalla mia scrivania

foschia color lavanda

Voglio stare

voglio stare in questa spirale d’amore

Maroon, testo

[Verse 1]

When the morning came

We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf

‘Cause we lost track of time again

Laughing with my feet in your lap

Like you were my closest friend

How’d we end up on the floor, anyway?

You say, ”Your roommate’s cheap-ass screw top Rosé,” that’s how

I see you everyday now

[Chorus]

And I chose you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky, and it was

The burgundy on my T-shirt

When you splashed your wine onto me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was

The mark you saw on my collarbonе

The rust that grew between tеlephones

The lips I used to call “home”

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Verse 2]

When my silence came

We were shaking, blind, and hazy

How the hell did we lose sight of us again?

Sobbing with your head in your hands

Ain’t that the way shit always ends?

You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway

Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us

I feel you, no matter what

The rubies that I gave up

[Chorus]

When I lost you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky, and it was marron

The burgundy on my T-shirt

When you splashed your wine onto me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was maroon

The mark you saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call “home”

So scarlet, it was (Was) maroon

[Bridge]

Awake, with your memory over me

That’s a real fucking legacy, legacy

Awake with your memory over me

That’s a real fucking legacy to leave

[Chorus]

The burgundy on my T-shirt

When you splashed your wine onto me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was maroon

The mark you saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call “home”

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Outro]

And it was maroon

And it was maroon

Maroon, traduzione

[Verse 1]

Quando arriva la mattina

stavamo pulendo l’incenso dalla mensola dei tuoi vinili

perché abbiamo perso di nuovo la cognizione del tempo

rido con i piedi sulle tue gambe

come se fossi il mi amico più caro

come siamo finiti per terra, in ogni caso?

mi dici, ”il tuo coinquilino tirchio ha aperto il Rosé,” ecco come

ti vedo ogni giorno adesso

[Chorus]

e ti scelgo

quello con cui stavo ballando

a New York, senza scarpe

guardando il cielo, ed è stato così

c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia

quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso

e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance

così rosso scarlatto, era

la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto

la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni

le labbra che chiamavo “casa”

così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata

[Verse 2]

quando è arrivato il mio silenzio

Noi stavamo tremando, ciechi ed annebbiati

come abbiamo fatto a perdere il focus su di noi ancora?

singhiozzi con la testa nelle tue mani

non è il modo in cui finisce sempre tutto?

eri con gli con gli occhi gonfi nel corridoio

garofani in mani che pensavi fossero rose, siamo noi

ti capisco, nonostante tutto

i rubini che ho dato via

[Chorus]

Quando ti ho perso

ballavo da sola

a New York, senza scarpe

guardando il cielo, ed era rosso granata

c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia

quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso

e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance

così rosso scarlatto, era

la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto

la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni

le labbra che chiamavo “casa”

così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata

[Bridge]

sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me

è una fottuta eredità, eredità

sveglia con il tuo ricordo su di me

è una fottuta eredità, eredità da lasciare

[Chorus]

c’è del bordeaux nella mia maglia

quando mi hai rovesciato il vino addosso

e come il sangue mi è arrivato sulle guance

così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata

la macchia che hai visto sul mio colletto

la ruggine che cresce tra i telefoni

le labbra che chiamavo “casa”

così rosso scarlatto, era rosso granata

[Outro]

ed era rosso granata x2

Anti-Hero, testo

[Verse 1]

I have this thing where I get older

But just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works

The graveyard shift, all of the people

I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

[Pre-Chorus]

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis

(I’ve realized all this time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem

It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

[Verse 2]

Sometimes, I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching towards your favourite city

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you hear my covered narcissism

I disguise as altruism, like some kind of congressman?

(I’ve realized all this time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day, I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me)

It’s me, I tick time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

[Bridge]

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers around and reads it

And then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell”

[Breakdown]

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees

[Chorus]

It’s me, hi (Hi), I’m the problem (I’m the problem, it’s me)

It’s me, I tick (I tick) time (Time), everybody agrees (Everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the Sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Anti-Hero, traduzione

[Verse 1]

Ho questa cosa che invecchio

ma non divento mai più saggia

le mezzanotti diventano i miei pomeriggi

quando agisce la mia depressione

il cimitero delle str****ate, tutte le persone

a cui ho fatto ghosting sono nella stanza

[Pre-Chorus]

Non dovrei essere lasciata con i miei dispositivi

arrivano con prezzi e vizi, e finiscono per diventare crisi

(L’ho capito da tempo)

Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando

un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai

perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti

(una volta per tutte)

[Chorus]

Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)

Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo

Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio

deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe

[Verse 2]

Qualche volta, senti che tutti sono sexy

e io sono il mostro sulla collina

troppo grande per uscire, che si muove lentamente contro la tua città preferita

perforato al cuore, ma mai ucciso

[Pre-Chorus]

Hai percepito il mio narcisismo nascosto

lo maschero da altruismo, come una specie di politico?

(L’ho capito da tempo)

Mi risveglio dai sogni urlando

un giorno, ti guarderò mentre te ne andrai

perché ti sei stufato dei miei complotti

(una volta per tutte)

[Chorus]

Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)

Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo

Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio

deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe

[Bridge]

Ho sognato che la mia figliastra mi uccideva per i soldi

pensava che li avessi lasciati nel testamento

La mia famiglia si ritrova per leggerlo

e qualcuno urla

“Sta riendo di noi dall’inferno”

[Breakdown]

Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io

Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema, sono io

Sono io, ciao, concordano tutti

[Chorus]

Sono io, ciao, Sono io il problema (Sono io il problema, sono io)

Sono io, perdo tempo, sono tutti d’accordo

Fisso dritto verso il sole, ma mai allo specchio

deve essere snervante tifare sempre per l’anti eroe

Snow On the Beach, testo

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

One night, a few moons ago

I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights

But it might just have been you

Passing by, unbeknownst to me

Life is emotionally abusive

And time can’t stop me quite like you did

And my flight was awful, thanks for asking

I’m unglued, thanks to you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

And it’s like snow at the beach, weird but fucking beautiful

Flyin’ in a dream, stars by the pocket full

You wantin’ me tonight feels impossible

But it’s comin’ down, no sound and it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]

Like snow on the beach x3

Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

This scene feels like what I once saw on a screen

I searched aurora borealis green

I’ve never seen someone live from within

Blurring out my periphery

My smile is like I’ve won a contest

And to hide that would be so dishonest

And it’s fine to fake it ‘til you make it

‘Til you do, ‘til it’s true

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

And now it’s like snow at the beach

Weird but fucking beautiful

Flyin’ in a dream

Stars by the pocket full

You wanting me

Tonight, feels impossible

But it’s comin’ down

No sound and it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]

Like snow on the beach x3

Like snow, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]

I (I) can’t (Can’t) speak

Afraid to jinx it

I (I) don’t (Don’t) even dare to wish it

But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet

Now I’m all for you like Janet

Can this be your real thing? (Can it?)

Are we falling like

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

Snow at the beach? (Snow)

Weird, but fucking beautiful

Flying in a dream (Flying in a dream)

Stars by the pocket full

You wanting me (You wanting me) tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down

No sound, and it’s all around

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

Like snow on the beach (Snow on the beach) x3

Like snow (Like snow)

But it’s coming down

No sound, and it’s all around

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

Like snow on the beach

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x2

Like snow on the beach

(It’s coming down, it’s coming down) x6

Snow On the Beach, traduzione

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Una notte, qualche luna fa

Ho visto il bagliore di quelle che potevano essere luci

ma potevi solo essere tu

passando, alla mia insaputa

La vita è emotivamente abusante

ed il tempo non può fermarmi come hai fatto tu

ed il mio volo era terribile, grazie per avermelo chiesto

sono sconfusionata, grazie a te

[Chorus: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello

volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle

tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile

ma sta succedendo, nessuno suono, è tutto intorno

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]

come la neve sulla spiaggia x3

come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

Questa scena sembra come una che ho visto sullo schermo

cercavo il verde dell’aurora boreale

non ho mai visto nessuno vivere da dentro

sfuocando i miei lati esterni

il mio sorriso come se avessi vinto un concorso

e nascondo quello che sarebbe disonesto

e va bene fingere finché non lo diventi

finché non ce la fai, è vero

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey]

ed è neve sulla spiaggia, strano, ma fottutamente bello

volo nei miei sogni, le tasche piene di stelle

tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile

ma sta succedendo, è tutto intorno

nessun suono, è tutto intorno

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey]

come la neve sulla spiaggia x3

come la neve, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey]

io (Io) non posso (non posso) parlare

ho paura di rovinarlo

io (Io) non posso (non posso) azzardarmi a desiderarlo

ma i tuoi occhi sono dischi volanti di altri pianeti

Sono tutta per te come Janet (*citazione Janet Jackson)

Può essere una cosa vera? (Can it?)

Stiamo candendo come

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

neve sulla spiaggia? (Neve)

strano, ma fottutamente bello

volo nei miei sogni (volo nei miei sogni)

tasche piene di stelle

tu che mi vuoi stanotte sembra impossibile

ma sta succedendo,

nessun suono, è tutto intorno

[Post-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

come la neve sulla spiaggia (neve sulla spiaggia ) x3

come la neve (come la neve)

ma sta succedendo,

nessun suono, è tutto intorno

[Outro: Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift]

come la neve sulla spiaggia

(sta scendendo) x2

come la neve sulla spiaggia

(sta scendendo) x6

You’re on Your Own, Kid, testo

[Verse 1]

Summer went away, still the yearning stays

I play it cool with the best of them

I wait patiently, he’s gonna notice me

It’s okay, we’re the best of friends anyway

I hear it in your voice, you’re smoking with your boys

I touch my phone as if it’s your face

I didn’t choose this town, I dream of getting out

There’s just one who could make me stay all my days

[Pre-Chorus]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I waited ages to see you there

I search the party who’ve better bodies

Just to learn that you never cared

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

[Verse 2]

I see the great escape, so long Daisy Mae

I picked the petals, he loves me not

Something different bloomed, writing in my room

I play my songs in the parking lot, I’ll run away

[Pre-Chorus]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I called a taxi to take me there

I search the party who’ve better bodies

Just to learn that my dreams aren’t rare

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge]

From sprinkler splashes to fireplace ashes

I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this

I hosted parties and starved my body

Like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss

The jokes weren’t funny, I took the money

My friends from home don’t know what to say

I looked around in a blood-soaked gown

And I saw something they can’t take away

‘Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned

Everything you lose is a step you take

To make the friendship raise, let’s take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid

[Chorus]

You’re on your own, kid (Ah)

Yeah, you can face this (Ah)

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

You’re on Your Own, Kid, traduzione

[Verse 1]

L’estate è passata, ancora nelle fasi del desiderio

Faccio quella cool con i migliori di loro

Aspetto pazientemente, mi noterà

E’ okay, siamo migliori amici in ogni caso

lo sento nella tua voce, stai fumando con i tuoi amici

tocco il mio telefono come se fosse il tuo volto

non scelto questa città, sogno di andarmene

c’è solo una persona che può farmi restare tutti i miei giorni

[Pre-Chorus]

Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino

ho atteso ere per vederti qui

ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori

ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava

[Chorus]

Sei sola, ragazzina

lo sei sempre stata

[Verse 2]

Ho visto una via d’uscita, finalmente Daisy Mae

ho strappato i petali, non mi ama

qualcosa di diverso è sbocciato, scrivo nella mia stanza

suono le mie canzoni nel parcheggio, scappo via

[Pre-Chorus]

Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino

chiamo un taxi che mi porti li

ho cercato nella festa chi aveva i corpi migliori

ma ho scoperto che a te non interessava

[Chorus]

Sei sola, ragazzina

lo sei sempre stata

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge]

Dagli spruzzi dell’irrigatore alle ceneri del camino

Ho dato il mio sangue e lacrime per questo

ho organizzato feste e fatto patire la fame al mio corpo

come essere salvata del bacio perfetto

le battute non facevano ridere, ho preso i soldi

I miei amici di sempre non sanno cosa dire

mi guardo intorno un un vestito bagnato di sangue

ma vedo qualcosa che non possono prendersi

perché quando ho rotto i ponti ho voltato pagina

ogni cosa che perdi è qualcosa che guadagni

per far crescere l’amicizia, prendiamo il momento e godiamecelo

non c’è motivo di aver paura

[Chorus]

Sei sola, ragazzina

Yeah, affrontiamolo (Ah)

Sei sola, ragazzina, kid

lo sei sempre stata

Midnight Rain, testo

[Intro]

Rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chaing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 1]

My town was a wasteland

Full of cages, full of fences

Pageant queens and big pretenders

But for some, it was paradise

My boy was a montage

A slow-motion, love potion

Jumping off things in the ocean

I broke his heart ‘cause he was nice

He was sunshine, I was midnight

[Chorus]

Rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chaing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me change like midnight

[Verse 2]

It came like a postcard

Picture perfect shiny family

Holiday peppermint candy

But for him it’s every day

So I peered through a window

A deep portal, time travel

All the love we unravel

And the life I gave away

‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chaing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

Rain

He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain

He wanted a bride, I was making my own name

Chaing that fame, he stayed the same

All of me changed like midnight

[Outro]

I guess sometimes we all get

Just what we wanted, just what we wanted

And he never thinks of me

Except when I’m on TV

I guess sometimes we all get

Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted

And I never think of him

Except on midnights like this

Midnights like this

Question…?, testo

[Intro]

I remember

[Verse 1]

Good girl, sad boy

Big city, wrong choices

We had one thing goin’ on

I swear that it was somethin’

‘Cause I don’t remember who I was

Before you painted all my nights

A color I’ve searched for since

But one thing after another

Fucking situation, circumstances, miscommunications

And I have to say, by the way

I just made life some explanations

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds latеr, they were clapping, too?

Thеn what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

[Verse 2]

Half-moon eyes, bad surprise

Did you realize out of time?

She was on your mind

With some dickhead guy

That you saw that night

But you were on something

It was one drink after another

Fucking politics and gender roles

And you’re not sure and I don’t know

Got swept away in the grey

I just may like to have a conversation

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?

Then what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

[Bridge]

Does it feel like everything’s just like second best

After that meteor strike?

And what’s that that I heard

That you’re still with her? That’s nice

I’m sure that’s what’s suitable

And right, but tonight

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (Was making fun of you)

But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?

Then what did you do? (Do)

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh (More of a fight)

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Question…?, traduzione

[Intro]

Mi ricordo

[Verse 1]

Brava ragazza, ragazzo triste

Grande città, scelte sbagliate

Avevamo una cosa in ballo

Giuro che era qualcosa

perché non ricordo cosa fosse

Prima che dipingessi tutte le mie notti

di un colore che cerco da allora

ma una cosa dopo l’altra

Fottuta frustrazione, circostanze, mancata comunicazione

e devo dire, poi

ho dato vita ad alcune spiegazioni

[Chorus]

Posso frati una domanda?

Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata

e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te

ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?

e cosa hai fatto?

Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh

Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh

quando ti ha detto che era troppo

Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?

Solo una domanda

[Verse 2]

occhi a mezzaluna, ma sorpresa

Lo hai capito a tempo scaduto?

Era nella tua mente

come qualche ragazzo testa di c**o

che hai visto quella sera

ma avevi qualcosa

era un drink di qualcun altro

politica del c**o e ruoli di genere

non ne sei sicuro ed io non so

è sfumato nel grigio

Mi piacerebbe solo una conversazione

[Chorus]

Posso frati una domanda?

Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata

e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te

ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?

e cosa hai fatto?

Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh

Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh

quando ti ha detto che era troppo

Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?

Solo una domanda

[Bridge]

Senti che è la seconda cosa migliore

dopo che è arrivato il meteorite?

e cos’è la cosa che ho sentito

che sei ancora con lei? che carino

sono certa che è appropriato

e giusto, ma stasera

[Chorus]

Posso frati una domanda?

Ti ha mai baciato qualcuno in una stanza affollata

e tutti i tuoi amici si stanno prendendo gioco di te

ma 15 secondi dopo, stanno tutti applaudendo?

e cosa hai fatto?

Hai lasciato la sua casa nel bel mezzo della notte? Oh

Avresti voluto lottare di più? Oh

quando ti ha detto che era troppo

Vorresti ancora poterla toccare?

Solo una domanda

Vigilante Shit, testo

[Verse 1]

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man

You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them

Sometimes I wonder, which one will be your last lie?

They say looks can kill and I might try

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t dress for women, I don’t dress for men

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

[Verse 2]

She needed a cold heart proof, so I gave her some

She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?

Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride

Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife

[Pre-Chorus]

And she looks so pretty drivin’ in your Benz

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge

[Chorus]

She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, she don’t dress for friends

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge

[Bridge]

Ladies always rise above

Ladies know what people want

Someone sweet and kind and fun

The ladies simply had enough

[Verse 3]

Well, he was doing lines

And crossin’ all of mine

Someone told his white collar crimes

To the FBI

[Pre-Chorus]

And I don’t dress for villains or for innocents

I’m a vigilante shit again

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

Vigilante Shit, traduzione

[Verse 1]

Disegni l’occhio del gatto, affilato abbastanza da uccidere un uomo

hai fatto delle cose brutte, e io sono la peggiore di queste

A volte mi chiedo, quale sarà la tua ultima bugia?

dicono che gli sguardi posso uccidere, potrei provare

[Pre-Chorus]

Non mi vesto per le donne, non mi vesto per gli uomini

ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta

[Chorus]

Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire

Non essere triste, sii in pari

quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici

ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta

[Verse 2]

Le serve una prova netta, quindi gliele do

Ha una busta, dove l’hai presa?

Ora avrà la casa, i bambini, ed il suo orgoglio

Immaginami amicona con la tua ex moglie

[Pre-Chorus]

ed è carina mentre guida la tua Mercedes Benz

ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta

[Chorus]

Non ha iniziato i casini, ma può dirti come andrà a finire

Non essere triste, sii in pari

quindi nei fine settimana, lei non si veste per gli amici

ultimamente si vesto per vendetta

[Bridge]

Le donne volano sempre più in alto

Le donne sanno cosa vuole la gente

a volte dolce, gentile e divertente

le donne ne hanno abbastanza

[Verse 3]

Bene, lui ha tirato le righe

ed ha oltrepassato tutte le mie

qualcuno ha detto il suo crimine da colletto bianco

al FBI

[Pre-Chorus]

non mi vesto per cattivi od innocenti

Sono un c**o di vigilante di nuovo

[Chorus]

Non inizio i casini, ma posso dirti come andrà a finire

Non essere triste, sii in pari

quindi nei fine settimana, non mi vesto per gli amici

ultimamente mi vesto per vendetta

Bejeweled, testo

[Verse 1]

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind

Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind

In the shoes I gave you as a present

Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five

And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put mе in the basement

Whеn I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real, I polish off real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Verse 2]

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)

Did all the extra credit, then got graded on curve

I think it’s time to teach some lessons

I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh)

I can reclaim the land

And I miss you (Miss you), but I miss sparkling (Nice)

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put me in the basement

When I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real, I polish off real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Bridge]

Saphire tears on my face

Sadness became my whole sky

But some guy said my aura’s moonstone

Just ‘cause he was high

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do?

A diamond’s gotta shine

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer)

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put me in the basement

When I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real (Nice), I polish off real nice

[Outro]

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do?

I polish off nice

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

Labyrinth, testo

[Verse 1]

“It only hurts this much right now”

That’s what I was thinkin’ the whole time

Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out

I’ll be getting over you my whole life

[Pre-Chorus]

You know how scared I am of elevators

Never trusted it

If it rises fast, it can’t last

[Chorus]

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was going down

I should turn it right around

[Verse 2]

It only feels this rough right now

Lost in the labyrinth of my mind (My mind)

Break out, break free, break through, break down

You would break your back to make me break a smile

[Pre-Chorus]

You know how much I hate

That everybody just expects me to bounce back

Just like that

[Chorus]

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was going down

I should turn it right around

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was going down

I should turn it right around

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was going down

I should turn it right around

Uh-oh, I’m fallin’ in love

Oh, no, I’m fallin’ in love again

Oh, I’m fallin’ in love

I thought the plane was going down

I should turn it right around

Karma, testo

[Verse 1]

You’re talking shit for the hell of it

Addicted to betrail, but you’re relevant

You’re terrified to look down

‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep the side of my street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Verse 2]

Spider boy, king of thieves

Weave your little webs of opacity

My pennies made your crown

Trick me once, trick me twice

Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize?

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep the side of my street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]

Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here

(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]

‘Cause karma is the thunder

Rattling your ground

Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter

Karma’s gonna track you down

Step by step, from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit

Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Karma, traduzione

[Verse 1]

Stai dicendo str***ate da quell’inferno

Ossessionato dal tradimento, ma sei rilevante

sei terrorizzata dal guardare in basso

perché se ci provi, vedrai il riflesso

da tutti quelli che hai bruciato per arrivare li

torna indietro

[Pre-Chorus]

e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita

non capirai cosa intendo

[Chorus]

perché il karma è il mio fidanzato

Karma è Dio

Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend

Karma è un pensiero rilassante

ma per te, non è dolce come il miele

Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama

si flette come un bravo acrobata

io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

[Verse 2]

Ragazzo ragno, re dei ladri

muovi la piccola ragnatela di opacità

i miei spiccioli sono la tua corona

mi hai ingannato una volta, mi hai ingannato due volte

Non sai che i soldi non solo il solo prezzo?

sta tornando indietro

[Pre-Chorus]

e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita

non capirai cosa intendo

[Chorus]

perché il karma è il mio fidanzato

Karma è Dio

Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend

Karma è un pensiero rilassante

ma per te, non è dolce come il miele

Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama

si flette come un bravo acrobata

io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

[Bridge]

Chiedimi cosa ho imparato in tutti questi anni

chiedimi cosa ho guadagnato da tutte queste lacrime

chiedimi tante cose, ma sono ancora qui

(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]

Perché il karma è un tuono

che sfregia il tuo suolo

Karma segue il tuo odore come un cacciatore di taglie

Karma ti troverà

passo dopo passo, città dopo città

dolce coem la giustizia, karma è la regina

Karma porta tutti i miei amici all’incontro

Karma è l’uomo sullo schermo

che torna a casa da me

[Chorus]

perché il karma è il mio fidanzato

Karma è Dio

Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend

Karma è un pensiero rilassante

ma per te, non è dolce come il miele

Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama

si flette come un bravo acrobata

io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

Sweet Nothing, testo

[Verse 1]

I spy with my little tired eye

Tiny as a firefly, a pebble

That we picked up last July

Down deep inside your pocket

We almost forgot it

Does it ever miss sometimes?

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

[Verse 2]

On the way home

I wrote a poem

You said, “What a mind”

This happens all the time

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

‘Cause they said thе end is coming

Everyone’s up to somеthing

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was nothing

[Bridge]

Industry distractors and soulf desconstructors

And smooth-talking hucksters are out glad-handing each other

And the voices that implore you should be doing more

To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it

Ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

They said the end is coming

(They said the end is coming)

Everyone’s up to something

(Everyone’s up to something)

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

(I’ll take their pushing, shoving)

You’re in the kitchen, humming

(You’re in the kitchen, humming)

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

Mastermind, testo

[Verse 1]

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates

And all the stars aligned

You and I ended up in the same room

At the same time

[Pre-Chorus]

And the touch of a hand lit the fuse

Of a chain reaction of counter moves

To excess the equation of you

Checkmate, I couldn’t lose

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

In the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascated in the line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’rе mine

It was all by design

‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind

[Verse 2]

You see, all the wisest women

Had to do it this way

‘Cause we were born to be the pawn

Of every lover’s game

[Pre-Chorus]

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

Strategy sets the scene for the tail

I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails

In the liquor of our cocktails

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

In the first night that you saw me

I knew that I wanted you, buddy

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascated in the line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’re mine

It was all my design

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

[Bridge]

No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since

To make them love me and make it seem effortless

This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess

And I swear

I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley

‘Cause I can

[Chorus]

So I told you none of it was accidental

In the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Saw a white smirk on your face

You knew the entire time

You knew that I’m a mastermind

And now you’re mine

Yeah, all you did was smile

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

Mastermind, traduzione

[Verse 1]

C’era una volta, i pianteti ed il destino

tutte le stelle erano allineate

io e te siamo finiti nella stessa stanza

allo stesso momento

[Pre-Chorus]

ed il tocco di una mano ha acceso una miccia

di una reazione a catena di mosse

per capire l’equazione che sei

Scacco matto, non potevo perdere

[Chorus]

Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?

la prima sera in cui mi hai vista

Nulla mi avrebbe fermato

ho preparato tutto e poi

come un meccanismo

i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea

Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?

e ora sei mio

era tutto il mio piano

perché sono un genio del crimine

[Verse 2]

vedi tutte le donne più sagge

devo fare questa cosa

perché siamo nate per essere pedine

del gioco degli amanti

[Pre-Chorus]

se senti il dolore, pianifichi di fallire

La strategia si crea sul tracciato

sono nel vento e sono libera, navigazione tranquilla

nel liquore dei tuoi cocktail

[Chorus]

Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?

la prima sera in cui mi hai vista

Nulla mi avrebbe fermato

ho preparato tutto e poi

come un meccanismo

i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea

Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?

e ora sei mio

era tutto il mio piano

perché sono un genio del crimine

[Bridge]

Nessuno voleva giocare con me da bambina

quindi ho architettato piani come un criminale da allora

per far in modo che mi amassero e sembrasse naturale

questa è la prima volta che ho sentito il bisogno di confessare

e lo giuro

sono criptica solo

perché posso

[Chorus]

Cosa pensi se ti dico che nulla è stato accidentale?

la prima sera in cui mi hai vista

Nulla mi avrebbe fermato

ho preparato tutto e poi

come un meccanismo

i pezzi del domino solo caduti in linea

Cosa ne pensi se ti dico che sono un genio?

e ora sei mio

Yeah, non fai altro che sorridere

perché sono un genio del crimine



