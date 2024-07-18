‘Shogun’, ‘The Bear’ e ‘Only Murders in the Building’ guidano le nomination

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Los Angeles la notte tra il 15 e il 16 settembre e verrà trasmessa in contemporanea su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now.

Gli Emmy Award hanno rivelato le nomination per l’edizione 2024. Conduce con 25 nomination la prima stagione di ‘Shogun‘ (disponibile su Disney+), una serie evento di FX composta da 10 episodi. Questa epica saga di guerra, passione e potere è ambientata nel Giappone feudale e si basa sul romanzo bestseller di James Clavell. Segue, con 23 nomination, la seconda stagione di ‘The Bear‘ (disponibile su Disney+). La serie racconta la storia di Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (interpretato da Jeremy Allen White) che eredita il ristorante di famiglia dopo il suicidio del fratello. Il suo reinserimento in un ambiente popolare, dopo la formazione nelle migliori cucine del mondo, è un susseguirsi di ritmo, sudore, passione, fatica, amore, urla, poesia, disciplina e una serie infinita di “Sì, chef!”.

Infine, con 21 nomination, troviamo la terza stagione di ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ (disponibile su Disney+). Questa sitcom vede Charles, Oliver e Mabel (interpretati da Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez) investigare su un omicidio dietro le quinte di uno spettacolo di Broadway. Ben Glenroy (interpretato da Paul Rudd) è una star del cinema d’azione il cui debutto a Broadway viene interrotto da una morte prematura. Con l’aiuto della co-protagonista Loretta Durkin (interpretata da Meryl Streep), il trio si imbarca nel caso più difficile mai affrontato, mentre il regista Oliver cerca disperatamente di rimettere in piedi il suo spettacolo.

EMMY AWARDS 2024, DOVE VEDERE LA CERIMONIA DI PREMIAZIONE

La cerimonia di premiazione, che si terrà a Los Angeles la notte tra il 15 e il 16 settembre (alle 2 di mattina orario italiano), sarà trasmessa in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti in esclusiva su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now.

EMMY AWARDS 2024, TUTTE LE NOMINATION

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Il problema dei tre corpi

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba per Hijack

Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins per Fallout

Gary Oldman per Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada per Shogun

Dominic West per The Crown

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai per Shogun

Imelda Staunton per The Crown

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White per The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph per Loot – Una fortuna

Jean Smart per Hacks

Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio

Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm per Fargo

Tom Hollander per Feud

Andrew Scott per Ripley

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country

Larson per Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple per Fargo

Sofia Vergara per Griselda

Naomi Watts per Feud

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown

Greta Lee per The Morning Show

Lesley Manville per The Crown

Karen Pittman per The Morning Show

Holland Taylor per The Morning Show

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Tadanobu Asano per Shogun

Billy Crudup per The Morning Show

Mark Duplass per The Morning Show

Jon Hamm per The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira per Shogun

Jack Lowden per Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce per The Crown

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

Carol Burnett per Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear

Hannah Einbinder per Hacks

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

Lionel Boyce per The Bear

Paul W. Downs per Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear

Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film

Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio

Robert Downey Jr. per The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris per Fargo

Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica

Treat Williams per Feud

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film

Dakota Fanning per Ripley

Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica

Diane Lane per Feud

Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Miglior Reality Show

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

