‘Shogun’, ‘The Bear’ e ‘Only Murders in the Building’ guidano le nomination

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Los Angeles la notte tra il 15 e il 16 settembre e verrà trasmessa in contemporanea su Sky Atlantic e in streaming su Now.
Gli Emmy Award hanno rivelato le nomination per l’edizione 2024. Conduce con 25 nomination la prima stagione di ‘Shogun‘ (disponibile su Disney+), una serie evento di FX composta da 10 episodi. Questa epica saga di guerra, passione e potere è ambientata nel Giappone feudale e si basa sul romanzo bestseller di James Clavell. Segue, con 23 nomination, la seconda stagione di ‘The Bear‘ (disponibile su Disney+). La serie racconta la storia di Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (interpretato da Jeremy Allen White) che eredita il ristorante di famiglia dopo il suicidio del fratello. Il suo reinserimento in un ambiente popolare, dopo la formazione nelle migliori cucine del mondo, è un susseguirsi di ritmo, sudore, passione, fatica, amore, urla, poesia, disciplina e una serie infinita di “Sì, chef!”.
Infine, con 21 nomination, troviamo la terza stagione di ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ (disponibile su Disney+). Questa sitcom vede Charles, Oliver e Mabel (interpretati da Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez) investigare su un omicidio dietro le quinte di uno spettacolo di Broadway. Ben Glenroy (interpretato da Paul Rudd) è una star del cinema d’azione il cui debutto a Broadway viene interrotto da una morte prematura. Con l’aiuto della co-protagonista Loretta Durkin (interpretata da Meryl Streep), il trio si imbarca nel caso più difficile mai affrontato, mentre il regista Oliver cerca disperatamente di rimettere in piedi il suo spettacolo.
EMMY AWARDS 2024, DOVE VEDERE LA CERIMONIA DI PREMIAZIONE
EMMY AWARDS 2024, TUTTE LE NOMINATION
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Il problema dei tre corpi
MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Idris Elba per Hijack
Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins per Fallout
Gary Oldman per Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada per Shogun
Dominic West per The Crown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show
Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai per Shogun
Imelda Staunton per The Crown
Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White per The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph per Loot – Una fortuna
Jean Smart per Hacks
Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio
Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm per Fargo
Tom Hollander per Feud
Andrew Scott per Ripley
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country
Larson per Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple per Fargo
Sofia Vergara per Griselda
Naomi Watts per Feud
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
Christine Baranski per The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie per The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki per The Crown
Greta Lee per The Morning Show
Lesley Manville per The Crown
Karen Pittman per The Morning Show
Holland Taylor per The Morning Show
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
Tadanobu Asano per Shogun
Billy Crudup per The Morning Show
Mark Duplass per The Morning Show
Jon Hamm per The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira per Shogun
Jack Lowden per Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce per The Crown
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica
Carol Burnett per Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas per The Bear
Hannah Einbinder per Hacks
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep per Only Murders in the Building
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica
Lionel Boyce per The Bear
Paul W. Downs per Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach per The Bear
Paul Rudd per Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang per Saturday Night Live
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film
Jonathan Bailey per Compagni di viaggio
Robert Downey Jr. per The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill per Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes per True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris per Fargo
Lewis Pullman per Lezioni di chimica
Treat Williams per Feud
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film
Dakota Fanning per Ripley
Lily Gladstone per Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning per Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King per Lezioni di chimica
Diane Lane per Feud
Nava Mau per Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis per True Detective: Night Country
Miglior Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Miglior Reality Show
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice