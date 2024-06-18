GIULIANO DEI NEGRAMARO RICEVE LA CHITARRA DI PINO DANIELE DAL FIGLIO E SI COMMUOVE

Giuliano Sangiorgi, attualmente in tour negli stadi con i Negramaro, ha omaggiato il cantautore cantando “Napule è”.

Foto di <b>Onofrio Petronella</b>“></p> <p><b>NAPOLI</b> – Una commozione travolgente in uno stadio che ha ospitato non solo grandi concerti musicali, ma anche straordinarie imprese calcistiche. <b>Giuliano</b> dei <b>Negramaro</b> non ha trattenuto le lacrime al <b>Diego Armando Maradona</b> di <b>Napoli</b> nel ricevere la chitarra che apparteneva a <b>Pino Daniele</b>. Il prezioso dono gli è stato consegnato da <b>Alessandro Daniele</b>, figlio del grande cantautore.</p> <p>“Io non ci credo ragazzi. Io la riconosco, non so voi. Grazie alla <b>Fondazione Pino Daniele</b>. Sta succedendo davvero, mo svengo. Per me questa chitarra rappresenta molto“, ha dichiarato <b>Sangiorgi</b> ricevendo anche il premio <b>Musicante</b>. A distanza di 40 anni dall’album “<b>Pino Daniele Musicante</b>”, un documento simbolo per chi pratica la musica, è nato il <b>Musicante Award – Premio Pino Daniele</b>, di cui <b>Giuliano Sangiorgi</b> è il primo testimonial, poiché incarna l’artista ideale del Musicante, grazie alla qualità della sua musica interpretata con passione e sentimento.</p> <p>A casa di <b>Pino Daniele</b>, poi, il frontman dei <b>Negramaro</b> – attualmente in tour negli stadi – ha reso omaggio al cantautore cantando “Napule è”, invitando sul palco <b>Alessandra Tumolillo</b>, giovane cantante chitarrista sostenuta dalla <b>Fondazione Pino Daniele</b>.</p> </div><!-- .entry-content .clear --> </div> </article><!-- #post-## --> <nav class= Post navigation

Torna in alto