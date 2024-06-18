FEDEZ HA UN NUOVO CANE (SOSIA DI PALOMA) E IN FOTO MOSTRA LA FLEBO

Fedez appare nuovamente sui social dopo quasi due settimane di assenza. In una foto, si vede il rapper con una flebo, il che conferma le voci su un malore. La novità? Il rapper ha preso un nuovo cane.

<b>Fedez</b>” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” srcset=”https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7-1024×576.jpg 1024w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7-380×214.jpg 380w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7-768×432.jpg 768w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7-1536×864.jpg 1536w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7-450×253.jpg 450w, https://www.dire.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/fedez-7.jpg 1920w” sizes=”(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px”/></p> <p><b>BOLOGNA</b> – Dopo un’assenza dai social di quasi due settimane, <b>Fedez</b> riappare su <b>Instagram</b>. In una delle sue dieci immagini pubblicate di recente, si vede che sta ricevendo una flebo in un ospedale. Il rapper mostra anche il suo solito sarcasmo, accompagnando la foto con la frase: “Inserisci frase motivazionale a caso”.</p> <h2>IL NUOVO CANE</h2> <p>La vera sorpresa è che <b>Fedez</b> ha adottato un nuovo cane. Questo cane somiglia molto a <b>Paloma</b>, il golden retriever che i <b>Ferragnez</b> avevano preso mesi prima della loro separazione. Alcuni fan inizialmente pensano che sia proprio <b>Paloma</b>, ma osservando meglio notano che il pelo è più scuro e potrebbe non essere un golden retriever. Pertanto, il nuovo cane potrebbe essere di un amico oppure il rapper ha realmente adottato un altro cane.</p> <p>Nelle foto, si vede <b>Fedez</b> in diverse situazioni con il suo nuovo amico a quattro zampe: sono insieme in auto e alcuni fan notano delle macchie che potrebbero essere di vomito del cane sul sedile. Si vedono poi scatti casalinghi, come <b>Fedez</b> abbracciato al cane mentre è sul divano della sua nuova casa vicino al <b>Castello Sforzesco</b> nel centro di <b>Milano</b>.</p> <p>In altre immagini, <b>Fedez</b> è ritratto nell’area <b>Freestyle</b> del <b>Comune di Rozzano</b>, suo paese natale. Questa area per skate è stata realizzata grazie al contributo del rapper stesso, come si legge sul cartello accanto a lui. Non ci sono bambini nelle foto, e da alcune settimane, né <b>Fedez</b> né <b>Chiara Ferragni</b> pubblicano più immagini di <b>Leone</b> e <b>Vittoria</b>, probabilmente per motivi legali.</p> </div><!-- .entry-content .clear --> </div> </article><!-- #post-## --> <nav class= Post navigation

