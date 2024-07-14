La scaletta e le regole da seguire

Oltre tre ore di concerto per un totale di 45 canzoni, a cui potrebbe aggiungersi qualche sorpresa nella parentesi acustica.
Oltre tre ore di concerto per un totale di 45 canzoni, a cui potrebbe aggiungersi qualche sorpresa nella parentesi acustica. Un viaggio attraverso gli 11 album della cantante.
Le regole per assistere allo show
Oltre alle comuni norme da seguire, valide per tutti i concerti, questa sera i ‘swifties’ dovranno fare attenzione ad altre restrizioni. Sarà vietato portare: laptop, bastoni per selfie o power bank più grandi del telefono cellulare. Zainetti consentiti ma solo quelli che non superano i 35 cm di altezza e 30 di larghezza, con al massimo due scomparti. Vietati i cartelli con messaggi politici.
La scaletta
I atto – Lover
Miss Americana & Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Lover
II atto – Fearless
Fearless, You Belong with Me, Love Story
III atto – Red
22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, All Too Well
IV atto – Speak Now
Enchanted
V atto – Reputation
…Ready for It?, Delicate, Don’t Blame Me, Look What You Made Me Do
VI atto – Folklore e Evermore
Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Illicit Affairs, My Tears Ricochet, Marjorie, Willow
VII atto – 1989
Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, Bad Blood
VIII atto – The Tortured Poets Department
But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
IX atto – Canzoni a sorpresa
Prima canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con la chitarra), Seconda canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con il pianoforte)
X atto – Midnights
Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Mastermind, Karma