La scaletta e le regole da seguire

Oltre tre ore di concerto per un totale di 45 canzoni, a cui potrebbe aggiungersi qualche sorpresa nella parentesi acustica. Un viaggio attraverso gli 11 album della cantante.

Le regole per assistere allo show

Oltre alle comuni norme da seguire, valide per tutti i concerti, questa sera i ‘swifties’ dovranno fare attenzione ad altre restrizioni. Sarà vietato portare: laptop, bastoni per selfie o power bank più grandi del telefono cellulare. Zainetti consentiti ma solo quelli che non superano i 35 cm di altezza e 30 di larghezza, con al massimo due scomparti. Vietati i cartelli con messaggi politici.

La scaletta

I atto – Lover

Miss Americana & Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Lover

II atto – Fearless

Fearless, You Belong with Me, Love Story

III atto – Red

22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, All Too Well

IV atto – Speak Now

Enchanted

V atto – Reputation

…Ready for It?, Delicate, Don’t Blame Me, Look What You Made Me Do

VI atto – Folklore e Evermore

Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Illicit Affairs, My Tears Ricochet, Marjorie, Willow

VII atto – 1989

Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams, Bad Blood

VIII atto – The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

IX atto – Canzoni a sorpresa

Prima canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con la chitarra), Seconda canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con il pianoforte)

X atto – Midnights

Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Mastermind, Karma

