L’annuncio della Selezione ufficiale del Festival di Cannes: Martone in concorso

La conferenza di Thierry Frémaux e Pierre Lescure. Ci sarà Bellocchio con Esterno notte

In concorso

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray (Usa)

“Broker,” Kore-eda Hirokazu (Giappone)

“Brother and Sister” OR “Frère et Soeur,” Arnaud Desplechin (Francia)

“Close,” Lucas Dhont (Belgio)

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg (Canada)

“Holy Spider,” Ali Abbasi (Iran)

“Nostalgia,” Mario Martone (Italia)

“Stars at Noon,” Claire Denis (Francia)

“Tori and Lokita,” Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgio)

Un certain regard

“All the People I’ll Never Be” OR “Retour à Séoul,” Davy Chou (Cambogia)

“Beast,” Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (Usa)

“Burning Days,” Emin Alper (Turchia)

“Butterfly Vision,” Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ucraina)

“Corsage,” Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

“Domingo and the Mist,” Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

“Joyland,” Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

“Metronom,” Alexandru Belc (Romania)

“Plan 75,” Hayakawa Chie (Giappone)

“Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron (Francia)

“Sick of Myself,” Kristoffer Borgli

“The Silent Twins,” Agnieszka Smocynska (Polonia)

“The Stranger,” Thomas M. Wright

“Volada Land,” Hlynur Pálmason (Islanda)

“The Worst” OR “Les Pires,” Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (Francia)

Fuori concorso

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann (Usa-Australia)

“Mascarade” o “Masquerade,” Nicolas Bedos (Francia)

“November,” Cédric Jimenez (Francia)

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller (Australia)

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski (Usa)