La Scaletta e le Regole da Seguire

Oltre tre ore di concerto per un totale di 45 canzoni, a cui potrebbe aggiungersi qualche sorpresa nella parentesi acustica.
Le Regole per Assistere allo Show
Oltre alle comuni norme da seguire, valide per tutti i concerti, questa sera gli ‘swifties’ dovranno fare attenzione ad altre restrizioni. Sarà vietato portare: laptop, bastoni per selfie o power bank più grandi del telefono cellulare. Zainetti consentiti ma solo quelli che non superano i 35 cm di altezza e 30 di larghezza, con al massimo due scomparti. Vietati i cartelli con messaggi politici.
La Scaletta
I atto – Lover
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
II atto – Fearless
Fearless
You Belong with Me
Love Story
III atto – Red
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well
IV atto – Speak Now
Enchanted
V atto – Reputation
…Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
VI atto – Folklore e Evermore
Cardigan
Betty
Champagne Problems
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Marjorie
Willow
VII atto – 1989
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
VIII atto – The Tortured Poets Department
But Daddy I Love Him
So High School
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
IX atto – Canzoni a Sorpresa
Prima canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con la chitarra)
Seconda canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con il pianoforte)
X atto – Midnights
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma