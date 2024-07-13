La Scaletta e le Regole da Seguire

Oltre tre ore di concerto per un totale di 45 canzoni, a cui potrebbe aggiungersi qualche sorpresa nella parentesi acustica.

Le Regole per Assistere allo Show

Oltre alle comuni norme da seguire, valide per tutti i concerti, questa sera gli ‘swifties’ dovranno fare attenzione ad altre restrizioni. Sarà vietato portare: laptop, bastoni per selfie o power bank più grandi del telefono cellulare. Zainetti consentiti ma solo quelli che non superano i 35 cm di altezza e 30 di larghezza, con al massimo due scomparti. Vietati i cartelli con messaggi politici.

La Scaletta

I atto – Lover

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover

II atto – Fearless

Fearless
You Belong with Me
Love Story

III atto – Red

22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well

IV atto – Speak Now

Enchanted

V atto – Reputation

Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do

VI atto – Folklore e Evermore

Cardigan
Betty
Champagne Problems
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Marjorie
Willow

VII atto – 1989

Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood

VIII atto – The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him
So High School
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

IX atto – Canzoni a Sorpresa

Prima canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con la chitarra)
Seconda canzone a sorpresa (diversa per ogni data, con il pianoforte)

X atto – Midnights

Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma

Torna in alto