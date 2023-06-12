Barra delle Notizie

Il Decoder Vintage / Berlusconi si racconta al Senso della Vita

Pubblicato alle 12:41, 12 06 2023

Vi segnaliamo un video documento storico in omaggio al presidente Berlusconi. Ecco una lunga intervista fotografica, tratta da Il senso della vita (edizione 2005/2006) condotto da Paolo Bonolis (programma scritto, tra gli altri, da Cesare Lanza e Tony Eustor) per Canale 5. L’intervista ripercorre i momenti salienti del Berlusconi uomo, artista, imprenditore, politico e presidente del Milan. Qui e là, ascolterete alcuni passaggi “d’attualità” di ciò che è stata la politica di quegli anni. È un ritratto diverso dal solito: il privato prevale sul politico.

