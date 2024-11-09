Grammy Awards, Beyoncé sbaraglia la concorrenza con 11 nomination

L’evento di premiazione si svolgerà alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles domenica 2 febbraio 2025
ROMA – È un’edizione tutta al femminile quella dei futuri Grammy Awards. La Recording Academy ha annunciato i candidati per la sessantasettesima edizione dei Grammy Awards e a farla da padrone saranno le donne. A guidare la lista delle nomination è Beyoncè, candidata a ben 11 statuette per il suo album country ‘Cowboy Carter’. Si tratta del maggior numero di nomination che l’artista ha ricevuto in un solo anno. Dopo di lei, ci sono Kendrick Lamar, Charli xcx, Post Malone e Billie Eilish, con sette candidature e con sei Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan e Sabrina Carpenter.
Tra le star emergenti, Roan è uno dei favoriti della categoria insieme a Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey e Teddy Swims.
L’evento di premiazione dei Grammy si svolgerà alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles domenica 2 febbraio e sarà trasmesso in diretta sulla CBS e in streaming live e on demand su Paramount+.
LE PRINCIPALI NOMINATION DEI GRAMMY AWARDS
Song of the YearShaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)Billie Eilish – Birds of a FeatherLady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a SmileTaylor Swift featuring Post Malone – FortnightChappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!Kendrick Lamar – Not Like UsSabrina Carpenter – Please Please PleaseBeyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
Record of the YearThe Beatles – Now and ThenBeyoncé – Texas Hold ‘EmSabrina Carpenter – EspressoCharli XCX – 360Billie Eilish – Birds of a FeatherKendrick Lamar – Not Like UsChappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best New ArtistBenson BooneSabrina CarpenterDoechiiKhruangbinRayeChappell RoanShaboozeyTeddy Swims
Best Pop Vocal AlbumShort n’ Sweet – Sabrina CarpenterHit Me Hard and Soft – Billie EilishEternal Sunshine – Ariana GrandeThe Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell RoanThe Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo PerformanceBeyoncé – BodyguardSabrina Carpenter – EspressoCharli XCX – AppleBillie Eilish – Birds of a FeatherChappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceGracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – UsBeyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s JeansCharli XCX and Billie Eilish – GuessAriana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – The Boy Is MineLady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Rock AlbumThe Black Crowes – Happiness BastardsFontaines D.C. – RomanceGreen Day – SaviorsIdles – TangkPearl Jam – Dark MatterThe Rolling Stone – Hackney DiamondsJack White – No Name
Best Rock SongThe Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)St. Vincent – Broken ManPearl Jam – Dark MatterGreen Day – DilemmaIdles – Gift Horse
Best Rock PerformanceThe Beatles – Now and ThenThe Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing MeIdles – Gift HorsePearl Jam – Dark MatterSt. Vincent – Broken Man
Best Alternative Music AlbumNick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Wild GodClairo – CharmKim Gordon – The CollectiveBrittany Howard – What NowSt. Vincent – All Born Screaming
Best Metal PerformanceGojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)Judas Priest – Crown of HornsKnocked Loose featuring Poppy – SuffocateMetallica – Screaming SuicideSpiritbox – Cellar Door
Best Rap AlbumJ. Cole – Might Delete LaterCommon and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1Doechii – Alligator Bites Never HealEminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Best Rap SongRapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroid¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) featuring Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti – CarnivalFuture and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like ThatKendrick Lamar – Not Like UsGloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best Rap PerformanceCardi B – Enough (Miami)Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines AgainDoechii – Nissan AltimaEminem – HoudiniFuture and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like ThatGloRilla – Yeah Glo!Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best R&B AlbumChris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)Lalah Hathaway – VantablackMuni Long – RevengeLucky Daye – AlgorithmUsher – Coming Home
Best R&B PerformanceJhené Aiko – GuidanceChris Brown – ResidualsCoco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)SZA – Saturn
Best Alternative Jazz AlbumArooj Aftab – Night ReignAndré 3000 – New Blue SunRobert Glasper – Code DerivationKeyon Harrold – ForeverlandMeshell Ndegeocello – No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Best Reggae AlbumCollie Buddz – Take It EasyVybz Kartel – Party With MeShenseea – Never Gets Late HereVarious Artists – Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)The Wailers – Evolution
Best Dance/Electronic RecordingDisclosure – She’s Gone, Dance OnFour Set – LovedFred Again.. and Baby Keem – LeavemealoneJustice and Tame Impala – NeverenderKaytrananda featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best Dance/Electronic AlbumCharli XCX – BratFour Tet – ThreeJustice – HyperdramaKaytranada – TimelessZedd – TelosProducer of the Year, Non-ClassicalAlissiaDernst “D’Mile” Emile IIIan FitchukMustardDaniel Nigro
Best Country AlbumBeyoncé – Cowboy CarterPost Malone – F-1 TrillionKacey Musgraves – Deeper WellChris Stapleton – HigherLainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Country Solo PerformanceBeyoncé – 16 CarriagesJelly Roll – I Am Not OkayKacey Musgraves – The ArchitectShaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
Best music videoTailor Swif – A$AP Rocky360 – Charli XCXHoudini – EminemNot Like Us – Kendrick LamarFortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
