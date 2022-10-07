Måneskin, è uscito il nuovo singolo The Loneliest
I Måneskin sono pronti a conquistare nuovamente le classifiche di tutto il mondo con la canzone The Loneliest
The Loneliest è il nuovo brano dei Måneskin, un’esplosiva ballad che ha immediatamente fatto centro nel cuore del pubblico.
MÅNESKIN, L’ANNUNCIO DEL BRANO THE LONELIES
Il 21 settembre Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan hanno svelato l’arrivo del nuovo brano con un messaggio sul profilo Instagram da oltre 6.400.000 follower. Alcuni giorni dopo il gruppo ha regalato una breve anteprima del video mandando il pubblico in visibilio.
Al momento nessuna indiscrezione per quanto riguarda la data di uscita del videoclip ufficiale della canzone.
The Loneliest ha ora debuttato sul mercato preparandosi a scalare le classifiche a livello internazionale, come fatto dai precedenti singoli della band.
MÅNESKIN, LA COVER DEL BRANO THE LONELIEST
Prima dell’uscita della canzone, i Måneskin hanno pubblicato anche la cover ufficiale su Instagram.
MÅNESKIN, IL VIDEO CON IL TESTO DEL BRANO THE LONELIEST
Venerdì 7 ottobre i Måneskin hanno distribuito il video dell’audio ufficiale con il testo della canzone su YouTube.
Ecco il testo della canzone The Loneliest dei Måneskin:
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
There’s a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that’s what I want
That’s what I want
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hopе you know
I loved you so
‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here
The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it
With you, with you
Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter
If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
MÅNESKIN, IL SUCCESSO
La formazione è reduce dal successo agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 dove ha trionfato come Best Alternative divenendo il primo gruppo italiano a vincere nella storia della manifestazione.
Inoltre, i Måneskin si sono poi esibiti sulle note del singolo Supermodel.
Tra le canzoni più amate e iconiche dei Måneskin troviamo senza ombra di dubbio Zitti e buoni, I Wanna Be Your Slave e Mammamia.