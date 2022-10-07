Måneskin, è uscito il nuovo singolo The Loneliest

I Måneskin sono pronti a conquistare nuovamente le classifiche di tutto il mondo con la canzone The Loneliest

The Loneliest è il nuovo brano dei Måneskin, un’esplosiva ballad che ha immediatamente fatto centro nel cuore del pubblico.

MÅNESKIN, L’ANNUNCIO DEL BRANO THE LONELIES

Il 21 settembre Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan hanno svelato l’arrivo del nuovo brano con un messaggio sul profilo Instagram da oltre 6.400.000 follower. Alcuni giorni dopo il gruppo ha regalato una breve anteprima del video mandando il pubblico in visibilio.

Al momento nessuna indiscrezione per quanto riguarda la data di uscita del videoclip ufficiale della canzone.

The Loneliest ha ora debuttato sul mercato preparandosi a scalare le classifiche a livello internazionale, come fatto dai precedenti singoli della band.

MÅNESKIN, LA COVER DEL BRANO THE LONELIEST

Prima dell’uscita della canzone, i Måneskin hanno pubblicato anche la cover ufficiale su Instagram.

MÅNESKIN, IL VIDEO CON IL TESTO DEL BRANO THE LONELIEST

Venerdì 7 ottobre i Måneskin hanno distribuito il video dell’audio ufficiale con il testo della canzone su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone The Loneliest dei Måneskin:

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

MÅNESKIN, IL SUCCESSO

La formazione è reduce dal successo agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 dove ha trionfato come Best Alternative divenendo il primo gruppo italiano a vincere nella storia della manifestazione.

Inoltre, i Måneskin si sono poi esibiti sulle note del singolo Supermodel.

Tra le canzoni più amate e iconiche dei Måneskin troviamo senza ombra di dubbio Zitti e buoni, I Wanna Be Your Slave e Mammamia.