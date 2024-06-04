I LAVORATORI DEL CINEMA SCENDONO IN PIAZZA: “LA SITUAZIONE è CRITICA”

“Migliaia di lavoratori del settore sono attualmente senza occupazione, ma soprattutto senza alcuna prospettiva futura a causa della gestione dei decreti ministeriali riguardanti il settore cine-audiovisivo”
ROMAI lavoratori e le lavoratrici del cinema e dell’audiovisivo scendono in piazza per portare all’attenzione delle istituzioni e dell’opinione pubblica “la drammatica situazione in cui versa il settore“. Riuniti a Santi Apostoli, a Roma, sotto lo slogan #siamoaititolidicoda, nome di un nuovo comitato, gli organizzatori dichiarano che “migliaia di lavoratori del settore sono attualmente senza occupazione, ma soprattutto senza alcuna prospettiva futura a causa della gestione dei decreti ministeriali riguardanti il settore cine-audiovisivo”.

Durante il presidio, una delegazione si è recata al Collegio romano per consegnare un appello al ministro della Cultura, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Fra le richieste figura il sostegno economico da parte dello Stato a causa dei ritardi nell’emissione dei decreti, che hanno causato rallentamenti nelle attività produttive, portando a perdite economiche significative e problematiche relative all’anno contributivo ai fini pensionistici. Si richiede anche una tutela burocratica e legale per una categoria considerata “salutaria e discontinua, senza diritti lavorativi protetti e priva di un contratto nazionale”. Inoltre, si chiede una “urgente revisione e attivazione dei decreti attuativi per consentire all’intero settore di entrare rapidamente in una fase produttiva”, oltre alla risoluzione delle problematiche contributive pensionistiche.

In piazza erano presenti numerose associazioni, tra cui quelle che rappresentano il personale di produzione, aiuto registi, segretarie di edizione, il collettivo Chiaroscuro, pittori e decoratori cinematografici, tecnici di ripresa e del suono, Agi spettacolo, l’associazione elettricisti e macchinisti, i noleggiatori e i fornitori.

MANIFESTANTI AL MIC: “C’È IMPEGNO A DIALOGO, MA VIGILEREMO”

Tornata in piazza, la delegazione ha riferito di aver incontrato Stefano Lanna della segreteria del ministro. “Si è mostrato disponibile – hanno spiegato i partecipanti all’incontro – dichiarando apertamente la volontà di aprire un dialogo con i lavoratori per migliorare i decreti attuativi, pur sottolineando che sono necessari ancora dei tempi tecnici non quantificabili. Tuttavia, ha manifestato totale disponibilità a discutere anche delle problematiche non direttamente legate al ministero della Cultura, come previdenza, contributi e situazioni emergenziali. Il nostro obiettivo è iniziare da domani a scrivere per intraprendere questo dialogo nel minor tempo possibile, poiché non possiamo aspettare oltre. Non ci fermeremo e torneremo in piazza se non vedremo riconosciuti i nostri diritti di lavoratori”, hanno concluso, ricevendo l’applauso della piazza.

