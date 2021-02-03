Ecco tutte le candidature della 78esima edizione dei Golden Globe 2021. Tra i candidati a miglior film straniero c’è La vita davanti a sé, il film Netflix di Edoardo Ponti con Sophia Loren grande protagonista. Una nomination anche per Laura Pausini nella categoria “Miglior canzone” per “Io sì (Seen)”.

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la cerimonia della 78esima edizione Golden Globe 2021. Le nomination sono state annunciate da Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson. Tra i candidati c’è anche La vita davanti a sé, il film Netflix di Edoardo Ponti con Sophia Loren grande protagonista. Non c’è il suo nome tra le migliori attrici che sono Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day,



Vanessa Kirby. C’è un altro film italiano candidato come miglior film straniero: è Two of us (Due), pellicola d’esordio di Filippo Meneghetti.

Tra le miglior attrici di supporto: Glenn Close, Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Zengel e Olivia Colman. Tra i film candidati ci sono Mank e Nomadland; tra le serie tv The Crown, The Mandalorian e The Undoing. La protagonista Nicole Kidman, è in lizza come miglior attrice proprio per la serie che in Italia è disponibile su Sky e Now Tv. C’è anche Laura Pausini con la canzone “Io sì (Seen)” proprio per La vita davanti a sé. La 78esima edizione dei Golden Globe si terrà il 28 febbraio, condotta da Tina Fey e Amy Poehler che, per la prima volta nella storia dei Golden Globe, condurranno dalle due coste opposte degli States: Amy Poehler al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, Tina Fey alla Rainbow Room di New York. Queste le nomination ufficiali per i Golden Globe 2021 che, ricordiamo, sono i premi che vengono assegnati dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association, organizzazione formata da giornalisti professionisti che rappresentano l’industria del cinema al di fuori degli Stati Uniti.

Le nomination ai Golden Globe 2021

Miglior film drammatico

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Miglior film musical/commedia

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Miglior film straniero

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

La vita davanti a sé

La Llorona

Miglior regista

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

iRegina King, One Night in Miami…

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Miglior sceneggiatura

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Miglior attrice drammatica

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Miglior attore drammatico

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Miglior attrice musical/commedia

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Miglior attore musical/commedia

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Miglior attore non protagonista

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior film d’animazione

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Miglior film originale

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Miglior canzone originale

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“”lo Si (Seen),” La vita davanti a sé

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior serie tv musical/commedia

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Miglior attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Miglior attrice in una serie tv commedia/musical

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Miglior attore in una serie tv commedia/musical

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Miglior miniserie

The Undoing

The Queen’s Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

